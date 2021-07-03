Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $289.56 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

