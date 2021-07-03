Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.79 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

