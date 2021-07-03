Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

NYSE EPAC opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

