Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.