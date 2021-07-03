Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $57,666,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Watsco stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.38 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.