Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

