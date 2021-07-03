PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

Shares of PAEKY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumia, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.