Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 45,872 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $31,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Newmont by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.