Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $59,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $138,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $381.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

