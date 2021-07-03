Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 17,225 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 866,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $211,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 96.6% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $176.07 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

