Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 33,094 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

