Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $111,950.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055586 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

