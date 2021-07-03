Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.42 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

