PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of PUBM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.
In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock worth $4,900,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.