PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PUBM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock worth $4,900,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

