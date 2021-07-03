PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 41.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,065 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

