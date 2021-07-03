Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €92.69. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €101.75 ($119.71). The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

