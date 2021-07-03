Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Reduced by KeyCorp

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

