Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

