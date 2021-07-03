Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Merchants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

