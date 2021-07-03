Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

