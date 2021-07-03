Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Increased by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $27.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.60 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SIVB stock opened at $565.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.