Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

