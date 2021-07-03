QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 346.40 ($4.53). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 344.60 ($4.50), with a volume of 480,220 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 461 ($6.02).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

