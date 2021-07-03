QS Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

