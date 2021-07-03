QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,094 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATW opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

