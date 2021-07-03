QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

