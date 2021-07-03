QS Investors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

