QS Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

