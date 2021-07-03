QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 737 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $415.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $419.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

