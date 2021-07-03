QS Investors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SLG stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

