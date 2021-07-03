QS Investors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 214,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,009. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

