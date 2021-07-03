QS Investors LLC Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

