QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,718. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

