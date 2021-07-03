Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 958 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 238.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $151.42 and a 52-week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

