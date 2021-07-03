Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,988 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

