Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $229,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,177 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,866,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $98.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

