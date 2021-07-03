Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $285,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.