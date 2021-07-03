Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

