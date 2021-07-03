Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,313 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.96 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

