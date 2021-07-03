Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 241,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,343,695. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

