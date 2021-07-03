Quilter Plc Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 124.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BB opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

