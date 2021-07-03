Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$2.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QUIS opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

