Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Qumu by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

