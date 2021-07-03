Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Rafael by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rafael by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rafael alerts:

RFL stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Rafael has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.