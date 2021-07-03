Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $485,315.85 and $1,754.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.57 or 1.00647039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.