Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RANJY. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Randstad has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.37. Randstad has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.