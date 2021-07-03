Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.55.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raven Industries (RAVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.