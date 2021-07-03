Raymond James Increases Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.25

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.29.

SRX opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$500.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.57.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

