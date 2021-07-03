Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of RLGY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70. Realogy has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

