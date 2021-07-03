Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.