Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

